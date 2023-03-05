Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kemper by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kemper by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kemper by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Kemper by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 59,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 34,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $62.94 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.27%.

In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

