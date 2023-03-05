KeyCorp Comments on Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hayward in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAYW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Hayward has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $11,784,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 417.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 259,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at $198,694,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,947.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,713,871 shares of company stock worth $65,917,092 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

