Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.59). 222,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 159,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208.75 ($2.52).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of £132.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 212.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 208.42.

Get Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust alerts:

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.31%.

Insider Transactions at Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £22,100 ($26,668.28). Insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.