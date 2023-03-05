Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,487,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150,332 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $806,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE KNX opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

