Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,682,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 31st total of 2,121,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 623.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AHODF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from $30.00 to $31.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from $27.40 to $30.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at C$31.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.47. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of C$24.88 and a one year high of C$34.19.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

