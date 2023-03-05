Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.40 ($4.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.