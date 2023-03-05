Lake Street Capital Lowers Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target to $13.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Identiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Identiv Stock Performance

Shares of INVE opened at $7.08 on Friday. Identiv has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Identiv Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Identiv by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Identiv by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Identiv by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Identiv by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Identiv by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Stories

