Lake Street Capital Lowers Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target to $13.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.62% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Identiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Identiv Stock Performance
Shares of INVE opened at $7.08 on Friday. Identiv has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.
Identiv Company Profile
Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.
