Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.