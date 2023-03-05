Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.89% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $869,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $88.61 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $64.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,090 shares of company stock worth $10,409,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

