Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Masimo by 87.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Masimo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI stock opened at $182.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day moving average of $149.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $184.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.