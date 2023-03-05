Leede Jones Gab Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theratechnologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Leede Jones Gab currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $89.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THTX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which is an approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

