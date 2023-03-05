Leede Jones Gab Weighs in on Theratechnologies Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Theratechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Leede Jones Gab currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 1.6 %

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies stock opened at C$1.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Theratechnologies has a one year low of C$1.03 and a one year high of C$3.75.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

