Lip Bu Tan Sells 30,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total transaction of $5,822,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 868,040 shares in the company, valued at $168,460,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $5,475,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00.

Shares of CDNS opened at $196.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.69. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $202.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 37,915 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

