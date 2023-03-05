LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) & Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Head-To-Head Contrast

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LogicMark and Intuitive Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuitive Surgical 0 5 12 0 2.71

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Surgical has a consensus price target of $273.83, suggesting a potential upside of 16.59%. Given Intuitive Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intuitive Surgical is more favorable than LogicMark.

LogicMark has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and Intuitive Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -88.42% -43.92% -37.13% Intuitive Surgical 21.25% 11.27% 9.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LogicMark and Intuitive Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $10.02 million 0.43 -$11.71 million N/A N/A Intuitive Surgical $6.22 billion 13.23 $1.32 billion $3.66 64.17

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats LogicMark on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

