Loop Capital Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $190.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research cut Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.37.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $125,464.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

