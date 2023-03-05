Loop Capital Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $190.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research cut Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.24.
Salesforce Stock Performance
Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.37.
Insider Activity at Salesforce
In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $125,464.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Further Reading
