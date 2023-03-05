LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of LPL Financial worth $156,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL Financial Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $255.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.