Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 259.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,492 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LU opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on LU. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

