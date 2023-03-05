Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS LUGDF opened at C$11.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.62. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.99.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

