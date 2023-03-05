Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 3,866 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of HubSpot worth $19,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,831.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $408.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.65.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

