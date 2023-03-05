Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of PTC worth $21,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $2,475,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,345,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,172,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 452,760 shares of company stock valued at $56,054,447. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $124.84 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

