Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $18,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $209.83 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $190.99 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

