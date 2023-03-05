Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 42,106 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,106 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 275.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $164.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.55. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $314.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.