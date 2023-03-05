Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut Magenta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magenta Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,558,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,313,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 218,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

MGTA opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.10.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

