Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.82.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,540,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,842,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132,490 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,159,000 after acquiring an additional 128,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

