Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Earnings Results

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Marvell Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.34 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.24-$0.34 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,960,000 after buying an additional 2,046,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,511,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

