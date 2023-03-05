Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,816,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,373,000 after purchasing an additional 81,763 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,691,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,739 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 440,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 343,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.