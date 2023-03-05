Masimo Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Masimo in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masimo’s FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $182.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $184.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.01.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 87.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

