Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $182.43 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $184.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

