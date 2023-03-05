Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Increased to $192.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASIGet Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $173.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.00.

Masimo Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ MASI opened at $182.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.96 and its 200-day moving average is $149.01.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

