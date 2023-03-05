Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Shares Up 2.4%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.33. 3,045 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Meiji Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.

Meiji Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, ready meals, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant formula, liquid diet, beauty supplements, OTC medicines, feed stuffs, corn sweeteners, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.