Meridian Stock to Split on Monday, March 13th (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) are going to split before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 13th.
Shares of Meridian stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. Meridian has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
