Meridian Stock to Split on Monday, March 13th (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) are going to split before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 13th.

Meridian Price Performance

Shares of Meridian stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. Meridian has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meridian Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

About Meridian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Meridian by 10.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Meridian in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

