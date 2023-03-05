Michael Derby Sells 10,497 Shares of PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Stock

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) Chairman Michael Derby sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $20,364.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 374,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,535.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PaxMedica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PXMD opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44. PaxMedica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PaxMedica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PaxMedica in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in PaxMedica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

