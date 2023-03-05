Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $154,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.95.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

