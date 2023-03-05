Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading

