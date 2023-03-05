Mondee Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:MOND)

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mondee in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Mondee’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mondee’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MOND. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mondee in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mondee in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Mondee Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mondee stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. Mondee has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOND. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondee in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

