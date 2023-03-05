Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
MRCC opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently -833.26%.
Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
