Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

MRCC opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 456,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 351,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 101,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

