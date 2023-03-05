Morgan Stanley Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $17.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.33 and a beta of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

