Morgan Stanley Trims Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $26.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 442.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 132,838 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 129,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 307,902 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 95,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

