MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Trading Down 8.3%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Rating) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.29. 3,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

MorphoSys Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

