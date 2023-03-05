Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) were up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 3,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Mr Price Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Mr Price Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1517 per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Mr Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

About Mr Price Group

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial Services, Telecoms, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment, and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

