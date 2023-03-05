Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MRAAY stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

About Murata Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

See Also

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.