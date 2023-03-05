Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,482,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,939,000 after buying an additional 16,589,956 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,361.6% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 7,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,145.9% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,586.5% in the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

