Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $64.74 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.22 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nasdaq by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nasdaq by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nasdaq by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.