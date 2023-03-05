National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Artis REIT (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.
Artis REIT Stock Performance
Artis REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$14.42.
Artis REIT Announces Dividend
Artis REIT Company Profile
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.
