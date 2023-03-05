National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Artis REIT (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Artis REIT Stock Performance

Artis REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT Announces Dividend

Artis REIT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

