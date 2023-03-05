National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
IMG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.15.
IAMGOLD Trading Up 3.5 %
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
