National Bank Financial Comments on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNS. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.22.

TSE:BNS opened at C$69.96 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$94.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.38. The company has a market cap of C$83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 56.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

