National Bank Financial Raises National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$104.50

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOFGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 18.28%.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.7146 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.24%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment is involved in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Stories

