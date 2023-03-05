National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNS. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.8 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

BNS opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.