National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Theratechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on THTX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of THTX opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 434,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 49,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 658.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 48.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which is an approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

