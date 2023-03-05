National Bank of Canada to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$106.95.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$102.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.87. The firm has a market cap of C$34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.16 and a 12-month high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 34.98%.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 11,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.90, for a total transaction of C$1,120,529.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,087.71. In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,853,867. Also, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 11,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.90, for a total transaction of C$1,120,529.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,087.71. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.04%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

